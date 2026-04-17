Republicans Cave (Yet Again) on the War with Iran

Earlier this week, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) spoke on the Senate floor in support of a War Powers Resolution, he and fellow Democrats want to stop Trump’s disastrous war of choice in Iran.

Once again, Republicans caved and gave Donald Trump a blank check.

Jen spoke with Sen. Murphy about Republicans failing to carry out their constitutional obligations, the future of the war, the future of NATO, and the absurdity of sending someone like Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff to negotiate a peace deal with Iran.

Jen also spoke with social-media star and activist Carlos Eduardo Espina [19:15] about the pivotal Senate race in Texas, how Carlos was able to bring in 400,000 new voters in the Democratic primary, and why voters are looking for candidates who can define a new vision for American politics.