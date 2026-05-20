Andrew Weissmann Has a Plan to Save America

Andrew Weissman served as the lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and was General Counsel for the FBI. His latest book, Liar’s Kingdom: How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America, lays out the blueprint to save our democracy.

In it, Andrew points out how America’s political institutions have been exploited by rampant lying and dishonest politicians since the 2020 election. But, there is a way we can fight back, and he talks about it in this episode with journalist Katie Phang.