The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Bob Egbert's avatar
Bob Egbert
2h

Impeach & Convict the WH Crime Boss and then start on the Fascist court.

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patricia's avatar
patricia
2h

I guess we should have paid more attention to project 2025... sorry Mr. Franklin

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