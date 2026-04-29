Contrarians, it’s been a day. With the Supreme Court striking down Louisiana v Callais, many of you are left with questions and outrage alike. We are right there with you, and we will fight this.

Below, you will find our comprehensive coverage of the Supreme Court’s Callais ruling. As crushing as this 6-3 decision is, SCOTUS doesn’t stop the news, so be sure to keep reading for additional content on the latest sham indictment and other must-read news.