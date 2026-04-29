SCOTUS Sinks Voting Rights Act: Evening Roundup, April 29
Learn how we can fight back, hear the truth from Katie Phang & Leah Litman, understand what's at stake, stay up to date on Comey, the DOJ, and Kash Patel, & more
Contrarians, it’s been a day. With the Supreme Court striking down Louisiana v Callais, many of you are left with questions and outrage alike. We are right there with you, and we will fight this.
Below, you will find our comprehensive coverage of the Supreme Court’s Callais ruling. As crushing as this 6-3 decision is, SCOTUS doesn’t stop the news, so be sure to keep reading for additional content on the latest sham indictment and other must-read news.
Spring Into Action
Written
Video
Know What’s At Stake
Learn the Impacts to the VRA
In Other News…
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Impeach & Convict the WH Crime Boss and then start on the Fascist court.
I guess we should have paid more attention to project 2025... sorry Mr. Franklin