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Special Coffee with Contrarians on Israel and ICE

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 06/13
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Steven A. Cook's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Mike Zamore's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Steven A. Cook, Norman Eisen, and Mike Zamore

Thank you MaeKuykendall, Kate, Dixiane Hallaj, Margit's Musings, Maureen Drews ❌👑, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians with, Steven A. Cook, and Mike Zamore! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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