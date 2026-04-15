The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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The Latest on the Fight to Block the Merger

Katie Phang and Norm Eisen with updates from today's congressional hearing on Paramount-Warner Bros. merger
Meredith Blake's avatar
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Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Meredith Blake, The Contrarian, Katie Phang, and Norman Eisen
Apr 15, 2026

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