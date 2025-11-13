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The Tea w/ April ft. Rep. Justin Pearson & Mayor Brandon Johnson

A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 11/13
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you Karen Wesley, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Bob Davis, Angie T, and many others for tuning into another episode of The Tea with April Ryan. This week, April spoke with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson. Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

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