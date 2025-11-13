Thank you Karen Wesley, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Bob Davis, Angie T, and many others for tuning into another episode of The Tea with April Ryan. This week, April spoke with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson. Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
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The Tea w/ April ft. Rep. Justin Pearson & Mayor Brandon Johnson
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 11/13
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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