Thank you April Ryan, Leslye Colvin, Julie, Denise Palesch, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into another episode of The Tea with April Ryan. This week, April spoke with MS NOW Political Analyst Anthony Coley and Delaware State University President Tony Allen. Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Anthony Coley & Tony Allen
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 11/20
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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