Thank you Kiwi Rebel, Omar Moore, Scotty, julia payne, PaulM, and many others for tuning into another episode of The Tea with April Ryan. This week, April spoke with the President and Executive Director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Damon Hewitt and Chris Jones who’s running for Congress in Arizona’s second district. Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Damon Hewitt & Chris Jones
A recording from The Tea w/ April 12/04
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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