Thank you Susan Barsy, Dr Marc B Cooper, Cris Eggers, Noble Blend, Linda Roberta Hibbs, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April! Join April every Thursday at 5:00pm ET!
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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Karen Finney
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 08/07
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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