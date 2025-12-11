Thank you Linda Lorelle, Carol Johnston, Ruth Stroud, Bill Southworth, Claire, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by former Wisconsin Lt. General Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks.
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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Mandela Barnes & Rep. Greg Meeks
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 12/11
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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