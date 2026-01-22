Thank you Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Wendy E, Stuart Cohen, Marilyn Graham Werden, Julie, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Nana Gyamfi, Executive Director of Black Alliance for Just Immigration and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL). Join us every Thursday at 5pm ET!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Nana Gyamfi & Rep. Robin Kelly
Jack Smith testimony, ICE terror, and impeachment articles against Kristi Noem
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
Authors
Recent Posts