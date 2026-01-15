Thank you Herman Beck-Chenoweth, Carl Shubitowski, Omar Moore, An Mcgreevy, Donna Dupont, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor, and Dr. Jehan (Gigi) El-Bayoumi, Founding Director and Executive Director of the Rodham Institute.
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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Peggy Flanagan & Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi
ICE in Minneapolis, freedom of the press under attack, and a crisis of healthcare
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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