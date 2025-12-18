Thank you Jeeni Criscenzo, Julie, Christina Gurchinoff, Joanne Jubert, Regina Edelman, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Publisher of The Contrarian, Norm Eisen and U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC).
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Rep. Jim Clyburn & Amb. Norm Eisen
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 12/18
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
Recent Posts