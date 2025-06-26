Thank you Sara Sobota, Bryce Tolpen, Diane Sheya, W. R. Dunn, Lisa Rouff, Ph.D., and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan!
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The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Senator Alex Padilla and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove
A recording from The Tea! With April Ryan
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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