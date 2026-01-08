Thank you Sara Nolan, Linda Lorelle, Regina Edelman, Vicki, Romelle Samantha Smith, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan. This week April was joined by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Senior Pastor of the Morning Star Baptist Church Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam and Carla Debnam, Founder of The Renaissance Center
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The Tea w/April Ryan ft. L.A. Mayor Bass, Bishop Dwayne Debnam & Carla Debnam
April talks Minnesota shooting, L.A. fires, and hope
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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