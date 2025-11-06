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The Contrarian

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The Tea w/April Ryan ft. Mayor Barbara Lee & Sheryl Lee Ralph

A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 11/06
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The Contrarian and April Ryan

Thank you Julie Gammack, Caro Henry, Carol Johnston, Jeanne Elbe, KittyKat Lo, and many others for tuning in to The Tea with April! Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

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