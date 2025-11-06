Thank you Julie Gammack, Caro Henry, Carol Johnston, Jeanne Elbe, KittyKat Lo, and many others for tuning in to The Tea with April! Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
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The Tea w/April Ryan ft. Mayor Barbara Lee & Sheryl Lee Ralph
A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 11/06
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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