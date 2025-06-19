The Tea with April Ryan, ft. Dr. Chris Jones and Derrick Johnson

Thank you Dan Pfeiffer, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Debbie Hupp, Carla Atkinson, Rachel Sipper, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan featuring Dr. Chris Jones and Derrick Johnson. Catch April every Thursday at 5pm ET.
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The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
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