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The Tea with April Ryan, ft. Dr. Chris Jones and Derrick Johnson

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The Contrarian

Thank you Dan Pfeiffer, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Debbie Hupp, Carla Atkinson, Rachel Sipper, and many others for tuning into The Tea with April Ryan featuring Dr. Chris Jones and Derrick Johnson. Catch April every Thursday at 5pm ET.

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