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Coffee with Contrarians ft. April Ryan

The new Civil Rights Movement, Trump's absurd China visit, and cronyism
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, April Ryan, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
May 14, 2026
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Thank you for tuning into another episode of Coffee with Contrarians with special guest April Ryan! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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