Donald Trump has long been drawn to leaders who project control and the ability to impose their will on events and opponents alike. For him, the pose has mattered more than mastering the details or respecting the truth.
President Trump lashing out at Europe is nothing new, but his latest rants show the high stakes of wrecking alliances. A global shift is underway involving defense, tens of billions of dollars in spending, and two ongoing wars.
Virginia just got Democrats four steps closer to flipping the House. So voters just passed a ballot measure to redraw the state’s congressional districts. This means that this fall, Virginia will likely go from six Democrats and five Republicans representing the state to ten Democrats and one Republican.