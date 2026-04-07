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Michael Dee's avatar
Michael Dee
44m

Can you imagine if Trump had been given the Nobel Peace Prize?!?! 🥇 What a farce.

And all the Jesus talk on Easter?!?! What Christian is not disgusted by such blasphemy.

Hang on folks. The grim reaper stalks everyone.

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David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
1h

There is nothing we can do. Republicans support Hegseth and Trump.

The world is in deep shit.

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