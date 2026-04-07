Evening Roundup, April 7: A Deadline for Disaster
Our response to Trump's escalation & annihilation threats, what you can do now to oppose this war, and other newsworthy headlines
Iran: Action and Reactions
Stay tuned to The Contrarian for developments and ongoing coverage.
Can you imagine if Trump had been given the Nobel Peace Prize?!?! 🥇 What a farce.
And all the Jesus talk on Easter?!?! What Christian is not disgusted by such blasphemy.
Hang on folks. The grim reaper stalks everyone.
There is nothing we can do. Republicans support Hegseth and Trump.
The world is in deep shit.