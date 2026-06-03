On Monday, President Donald Trump named Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director of national intelligence. The selection is less a personnel oddity than a signal about what Trump now appears to want from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: not an independent intelligence integrator, but another …
tRump wants a yes man to control more and yet again have another agency in his pocket.
Now to get those treason charges to stick this time around.