The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
3h

tRump wants a yes man to control more and yet again have another agency in his pocket.

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Steven Samler's avatar
Steven Samler
2h

Now to get those treason charges to stick this time around.

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