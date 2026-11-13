Today’s Top Stories

Question of the Week: What’s next? Last Tuesday, Americans made it clear it is time for change. Democrats entering the majority next year are tasked with upholding this mandate, generating mass speculation over what’s next.

In the light of the (metaphorical) celebratory fireworks in Mississippi, Robert P. Jones divulges what Mississippi’s democratic progress signals for the rest of America. Oh, and that they are successfully decommissioning their Confederacy persona?

MAGA may be on life support, but an unchecked Supreme Court will squash any democratic progress. Alex Aronson reveals how Congress can actually address judicial reform… and some of it may surprise you.

2028 Presidential candidate talk already?! Don’t worry, we are switching it up and having some fun with it. Which political character do you think may enter the presidential parlor?

Tragic reality has caught up with documentaries that already made you cry. Plus, recaps on the problematic mess that is Love is Blind; and recs like Wicker to pair with your wine. Culture columnist Meredith Blake gives us the skinny on all things culture and recommends your next weekend distractions.

Hungry? You will be after reading Jamie Schler’s latest culinary masterpiece.

Another round for the politics-obsessed, like us: