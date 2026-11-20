What Happened?

Word of the Day: Change. Voters crave nothing more than concrete, impactful, requisite change that won’t require a decade of debates to achieve. The American public is ready to ask for it. From a summit of Dems asking ‘What’s Next?’ to an SNL skit that risked hitting very close to home to pro-active investing in Black women’s leadership, the momentum toward improving the status quo is already in the works.

Black women have been the bedrock of political organizing, delivering despite severe resource constraints without reciprocal investment. If Midterms 2026 taught us anything, it’s that this must change — “We cannot continue to celebrate Black women’s political leadership without examining whether party investments reflect the value we place on their expertise.”

Why did this John Mulaney-led sketch from Saturday Night Live resonate with so many people? Because it hilariously presents the invisible, inequitable, and harsh labor often expected in women. It also spotlights the embarrassing and dangerous health care and leave policies (or lack thereof). Real issues that drove voters to the polls in demand of reform and change.

Natalie Fertig provides a post-event report on What’s Next, a summit hosted by the Democratic Political Action Committee Majority Democrats (which she attended). Fertig notes Dems are unified on “the two-pronged approach of affordability and accountability,” but the more detailed priorities — and which changes to tackle first — are yet to be determined. What else does she uncover during her two days at the summit?

Itching to be (or continue to be) part of the change? Looking for opportunities to take action and make your voice heard? Our weekly Calls To Action has you covered! We have actions for saving the Government Accountability Office, engaging in the Senate leadership races, blocking BAAJA, and more!

Speaking of change — Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stopped by the Tea with April Ryan for an in-depth conversation about the Congressional state of play, corruption, healthcare reform, Speaker and House leadership races….and so much more.

Just a few days left to grab our limited-edition crewnecks to keep you cozy this winter season. Order now and celebrate the historical Blue Tsumani!

Another round for the politics-obsessed like us: