Everything You Knew About Menopause and Estrogen Replacement Is Wrong

Contrarian Editor-in-Chief Jen Rubin sat down with author Jennifer Weiss-Wolf. Jennifer is the executive director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center at NYU School of Law and she’s out with a new book called When in Menopause: A User’s Manual and Citizen’s Guide.

You might have seen in the news that Congress and government health agencies are suddenly very interested in menopause and hormone therapy. But this is not a new conversation: doctors have been pushing for more attention on menopause for decades. Jen and Jennifer discussed why advocating for women’s health goes far beyond medicine.

“Women’s health and women’s empowerment is multifaceted… This is a midterms issue. This is the heart and soul of what we’re talking about at our so-called kitchen tables: the cost of health care, lack of access to insurance, lack of investment in women in women’s research and women’s lives.”