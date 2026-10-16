The Contrarian

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Steve Honley's avatar
Steve Honley
2h

"Alas, all this attention and free publicity will probably ensure that Gillis will return to host SNL next year." I'll meet your alas and raise you an alack, Meredith. I'm old enough to have watched SNL's debut and used to be a faithful viewer, but the show has given the spotlight to WAY too many untalented, gratuitously offensive "comics" for me to tune in regularly. Clearly, I'm not SNL's target demographic.

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Tony Brunello's avatar
Tony Brunello
2h

No--he is tragic.

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