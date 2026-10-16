Hi Contrarians,

Welcome to Issue #2 of Culture Clash, the newsletter in which, every other week, I’ll bring you exclusive interviews, deep dives on what is happening across the cultural sphere, and recommendations for what to read, watch, and listen to next.

Reminder: If you’d like to opt out of these newsletters or change what you get in your inbox from The Contrarian, you can manage your email preferences on your account page.

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet this week, you’ve probably heard more than you ever thought possible about two celebrity controversies — one involving an American Idol winner and a $15,000 animatronic bird at a twee Brooklyn magic shop, the other involving a schlubby comedian and his thoughts on how women should dress when they’re working out.

Since the Kelly Clarkson vs. the Art of Play discourse has already been exhausted, I’ll focus on the latter.

This man goes to the gym? (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Over the weekend, comedian Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time. The thirty-eight-year-old stand-up was hired to star in the sketch comedy show back in 2019, then quickly fired when offensive remarks from his past resurfaced. Getting axed from SNL somehow propelled Gillis and his regular-guy schtick to far greater popularity: in July, he set a record for the largest audience ever for a solo comedian, drawing more than 70,000 people to a show in Philadelphia.

Lorne Michaels, who said he was “angry” that NBC made him fire Gillis in the first place, has since invited him back to host SNL multiple times, with each appearance drawing both strong ratings and heightened scrutiny.

In his monologue Saturday night, Gillis was riffing about his efforts to get in shape when he went off on a tangent about women’s clothing. “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now. Look, I’m sorry. There’s no other way to describe — have you seen it? The shorts — have you seen the shorts?” he asked, going on to describe a style of butt-hugging shorts worn by a small subset of female gym-goers.

The monologue was an awkward misfire for many reasons, including a pointless story about hanging out in Joe Rogan’s sauna. But Gillis’s decision to take a misogynistic swipe at women, especially at a time when many of us are feeling outraged and deeply vulnerable, was particularly bad. The joke was not only sexist — it wasn’t remotely funny. Numerous celebrities, including Dan Levy and some SNL alumnae, have spoken out critically about the monologue, while Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che tepidly defended it.

Alas, all this attention and free publicity will probably ensure that Gillis will return to host SNL next year.

Instead of spending more time dissecting one mediocre comedian, I wanted to highlight the work of performers who are a) funny, and b) not prone to using demeaning slurs to describe half the population. Maybe SNL can call up one of these talented comedians the next time they’re looking for a host?

Here are a few suggestions. (Please weigh in with your own!)

Julio Torres in Fantasmas (Atsushi Nishijima/HBO)

Julio Torres, a former writer on The Tonight Show and SNL, is known for his delightfully eccentric comedy (he is the genius behind the “Papyrus” sketch starring Ryan Gosling, easily one of the funniest things on SNL in the last decade). Check out his HBO series Los Espookys and Fantasmas.

Kate Berlant is another comedian known for her absurdist style. As luck would have it, her new stand-up special, Parmesan, premieres today on HBO. You should also check out her collaborations with the equally brilliant John Early, including the special Would It Kill You To Laugh (on Peacock) and the surreal influencer satire Maddie’s Secret.

Jaboukie Young-White first gained notice as a correspondent on The Daily Show and a favorite on pre-Musk Twitter, where he got in trouble for impersonating the FBI and CNN. He is currently on tour in the U.S.

Chris Fleming gained an online following through the web series Gayle, in which he starred as a middle-aged suburban mom. More recently, he starred in a stand-up special, Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace for HBO.

Ziwe blew up during the pandemic by conducting pointed interviews with celebrities on Instagram Live, then moved to Showtime with a variety show that lasted for two seasons. These days she’s still doing her iconic thing on YouTube and Substack.

Gus Heagerty does brilliant, hyper-specific characters on Instagram and TikTok (think: “Long Island Mom moving through something before her son’s game”) and is also on tour right now. Follow him; you won’t be sorry.

Highlights from The Contrarian

Ksenia Mironova and Valeria Ratnikova in My Undesirable Friends

Other news from the culture front:

Thanks for reading! Culture Clash will be back in two weeks.