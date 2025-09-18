Free speech was the topic of the day all across America on Thursday after comedian Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his late-night show by ABC for comments about the alleged shooter of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — and April Ryan brought the tea to the topic with her guests, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes and NAACP Presiden…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
The Tea w/ April ft. Mandela Barnes and Derrick Johnson
A recording from The Contrarian's live video
∙ Paid
The Tea with April Ryan
Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.Legendary White House correspondent April Ryan speaks truth to power and gets into issues others are too afraid to speak about, with sharp wit and a gift for conversation that make The Tea an absolute must-watch. She is knocking the pot over with incredible guests, live every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30pm ET.
Authors
Recent Posts