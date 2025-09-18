The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

The Tea w/ April ft. Mandela Barnes and Derrick Johnson

A recording from The Contrarian's live video
The Contrarian's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian and April Ryan
∙ Paid

Free speech was the topic of the day all across America on Thursday after comedian Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his late-night show by ABC for comments about the alleged shooter of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — and April Ryan brought the tea to the topic with her guests, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes and NAACP Presiden…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture