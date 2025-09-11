The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

The Tea w/ April Ryan ft. Rep Nicole Collier & Damon Hewitt

A recording from The Tea w/ April Ryan 09/11
April Ryan's avatar
April Ryan

Host April Ryan is joined by guests Rep. Nicole Collier and Damon Hewitt

Thank you Sally French Wessely, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Kiwi Rebel, Noble Blend, Kevin Paquette, and many others for tuning in.

Join us live on Thursdays at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture