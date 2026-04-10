The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Trump's Budget: $1.5 trillion more for war, nothing more for child care or health care
0:00
-55:07

Trump's Budget: $1.5 trillion more for war, nothing more for child care or health care

Budgets highlight a president's values and priorities. What does Trump prioritize?
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Neera Tanden's avatar
Jared Bernstein's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Neera Tanden, and Jared Bernstein
Apr 10, 2026

Why does President Trump want to throw more money at the Pentagon and promise to cut vital programs for ordinary Americans?

Earlier this week, Jen spoke with one of our favorite guests here on The Contrarian Podcast, Neera Tanden. She’s the President at the Center for American Progress and worked in the White House under President Biden. They looked at Trump’s ridiculous claims to have won this war, his ravings on social media, and his recent budget request.

And, on Let’s Do Lunch, economist Jared Bernstein chatted with Shalanda Young, former Budget Director under President Biden. The pair discussed Donald Trump’s recently released budget, which will go nowhere in Congress, but his demand for $1.5 trillion in defense spending is really shocking.

🚨 Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture