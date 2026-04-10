Trump's Budget: $1.5 trillion more for war, nothing more for child care or health care

Why does President Trump want to throw more money at the Pentagon and promise to cut vital programs for ordinary Americans?

Earlier this week, Jen spoke with one of our favorite guests here on The Contrarian Podcast, Neera Tanden. She’s the President at the Center for American Progress and worked in the White House under President Biden. They looked at Trump’s ridiculous claims to have won this war, his ravings on social media, and his recent budget request.

And, on Let’s Do Lunch, economist Jared Bernstein chatted with Shalanda Young, former Budget Director under President Biden. The pair discussed Donald Trump’s recently released budget, which will go nowhere in Congress, but his demand for $1.5 trillion in defense spending is really shocking.