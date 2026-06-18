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Bonnie Boyce's avatar
Bonnie Boyce
1h

Barack Obama is one of my favorite presidents. I'm 70 and raised in a red state, red religion, red culture, etc. I voted red until Republicans became a cult of personality in 2016, so I didn't vote for Obama either time, but I'm so proud he was my president. I admire him greatly.

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Larry Wegrzyn's avatar
Larry Wegrzyn
1h

What a mess. And you can blame all of our lawyers, Congress, local law enforcement, local judicial employees, federal workers, and SCOTUS - all who took an oath to preserve and protect the constitution. And they decided voting party line, accepting bribes and/or being spineless was better for their long term success - THESE FOLK ARE NOT GOOD AT KEEPING THE OATH. Worse is the Senate and House Judicial Committees, SCOTUS, Patel, the FBI.

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