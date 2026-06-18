When the United States celebrated the bicentennial in 1976, the national mood was far from one of unity. The country was roiled in the aftermath of an unpopular war, the scandal of Watergate, and a series of political assassinations. The Black power, civil rights, and second wave feminism movements were increasingly popular and powerful. And yet, someho…
Barack Obama is one of my favorite presidents. I'm 70 and raised in a red state, red religion, red culture, etc. I voted red until Republicans became a cult of personality in 2016, so I didn't vote for Obama either time, but I'm so proud he was my president. I admire him greatly.
What a mess. And you can blame all of our lawyers, Congress, local law enforcement, local judicial employees, federal workers, and SCOTUS - all who took an oath to preserve and protect the constitution. And they decided voting party line, accepting bribes and/or being spineless was better for their long term success - THESE FOLK ARE NOT GOOD AT KEEPING THE OATH. Worse is the Senate and House Judicial Committees, SCOTUS, Patel, the FBI.