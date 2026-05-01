Few observers expected Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s congressional testimony this week to reveal much. By now, the pattern is familiar. Trump officials do not arrive on Capitol Hill to illuminate policy or answer questions. They go to Capitol Hill to insult and deflect.
Todd Blanche, acting head of the DOJ, continues to use the department and his position to do Trump’s bidding. Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!
Love the pup, love May Day celebrations, despise the spineless repubs.