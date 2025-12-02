The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
How to fight back against online extremism
0:00
-52:52

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

How to fight back against online extremism

Plus, Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch tackles tariffs, health care costs and more.
The Contrarian's avatar
Seth Limmer's avatar
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Neale Mahoney's avatar
The Contrarian, Seth Limmer, Jared Bernstein, and Neale Mahoney
Dec 02, 2025
∙ Paid

Although it seems impossible to combat the overwhelming flood of harmful material young adults and children exposed to online, not all hope is lost! Seth Limmer, the Director of Public Affairs at the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL), and Jen talked about how hateful ideology is spreading online, but also, how we can build infra…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture