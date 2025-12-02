Although it seems impossible to combat the overwhelming flood of harmful material young adults and children exposed to online, not all hope is lost! Seth Limmer, the Director of Public Affairs at the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL), and Jen talked about how hateful ideology is spreading online, but also, how we can build infra…
How to fight back against online extremism
Plus, Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch tackles tariffs, health care costs and more.
Dec 02, 2025
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The Contrarian Pod
Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.
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