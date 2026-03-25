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How Trump is Attacking Your Right to Vote
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How Trump is Attacking Your Right to Vote

Janai Nelson from the Legal Defense Fund explains
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Janai Nelson
Mar 25, 2026

The Trump administration continues to weaponize the legal system to attempt to suppress voting.

Jen caught up with Janai Nelson, the President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, and one of the country’s premier civil rights attorneys.

They discussed how MAGA plans to install voter ID laws, why Janai calls the SAVE Act the ‘Stop All Voters Everywhere Act’, and a very weird argument from Justice Roberts at the Supreme Court about a voting conspiracy theory.

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