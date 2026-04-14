Hungary after Orbán & Why is Trump Obsessed with The Pope?

You might have seen the news that Hungarians democratically ousted dictator Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power.

Tim Mak is the founder of the wonderful substack The Counteroffensive, which covers life on the ground from regions like Ukraine and Hungary. Jen and Tim talked about the reactions he saw in Budapest and the many questions that still linger: where does Orbán and alt right authoritarianism go from here? Will results like this ripple to the U.S.? And how will Hungary recover from almost two decades of dictatorship?

And, what exactly, is Donald Trump’s problem with The Pope?

Last weekend, reports emerged out of Italy alleging that the Pentagon attempted to bully the Vatican into supporting Trump’s war on Iran.

Catholic scholar Christopher Hale [20:26] and Jen looked at Trump’s latest obsession and why MAGA pretends to act as religious crusaders and why Pope Leo felt compelled to speak up.