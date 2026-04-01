On the Ground from SCOTUS' Hearings on Birthright Citizenship

Today was a big day at the Supreme Court.

SCOTUS heard arguments this morning on Trump v. Barbara, the case involving birthright citizenship. At issue is not only the 14th Amendment, but also a century-old settled case that if you’re born here, you’re a citizen, period.

On Coffee with Contrarians, Jen spoke with veteran court reporter Adam Klasfield and Juan Proaño, the head of LULAC, the nation’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organization. Juan shared the story of ‘Barbara’ and many immigrant mothers he works with who risked their own safety to fight back against Trump’s order.

And, Norm Eisen [32:18] joined Jen shortly after leaving the Supreme Court to share his impressions of the argument and of Donald Trump, who sat two rows in front of him at the Court.