Sen. Chris Coons and Where We Go Next in Iran

For decades, American presidents have steered clear of all-out war against Iran. They knew Iran would retaliate, cutting off oil and bombarding our Gulf state allies.

We’re now in a quagmire — oil prices are going sky-high, and our Gulf allies are under assault.

Senator Chris Coons from Delaware has been in multiple classified briefings regarding Iran and he talked with Jen about what Trump doesn’t know, how we got to where we are, how we get out of it, and what this means for the American economy and our national security.

And on Coffee with the Contrarians, we caught up with Katie Phang [20:29] to talk about Iran, Pam Bondi’s sham hearing, and the latest in the Epstein Files.