The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Sen. Chris Coons and Where We Go Next in Iran
0:00
-48:07

Sen. Chris Coons and Where We Go Next in Iran

Katie Phang talks about Iran, Pam Bondi’s sham hearing and the latest cover-ups from the Epstein Files.
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Chris Coons's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Chris Coons, and Katie Phang
Mar 20, 2026

For decades, American presidents have steered clear of all-out war against Iran. They knew Iran would retaliate, cutting off oil and bombarding our Gulf state allies.

We’re now in a quagmire — oil prices are going sky-high, and our Gulf allies are under assault.

Senator Chris Coons from Delaware has been in multiple classified briefings regarding Iran and he talked with Jen about what Trump doesn’t know, how we got to where we are, how we get out of it, and what this means for the American economy and our national security.

And on Coffee with the Contrarians, we caught up with Katie Phang [20:29] to talk about Iran, Pam Bondi’s sham hearing, and the latest in the Epstein Files.

🚨 Join The Contrarian community to support bold journalism and help fund critical lawsuits to stop Trump’s corruption — Subscribe now!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture