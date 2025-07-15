The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Tariffs, inflation, and more with Justin Wolfers, Jared Bernstein, & Ernie Tedeschi
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Tariffs, inflation, and more with Justin Wolfers, Jared Bernstein, & Ernie Tedeschi

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The Contrarian, Justin Wolfers, Jared Bernstein, and Ernie Tedeschi
Jul 15, 2025
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Today, a really great episode of The Contrarian podcast. First up, we are delighted to have back with us Justin Wolfers, Professor of Economics at the University of Michigan, who sat down with Jen Rubin to break down what Trump really wants from his trade war and where we might take it from here. So far, it looks a lot like sending bullets in every dire…

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