Today, a really great episode of The Contrarian podcast. First up, we are delighted to have back with us Justin Wolfers, Professor of Economics at the University of Michigan, who sat down with Jen Rubin to break down what Trump really wants from his trade war and where we might take it from here. So far, it looks a lot like sending bullets in every dire…
Tariffs, inflation, and more with Justin Wolfers, Jared Bernstein, & Ernie Tedeschi
Jul 15, 2025
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The Contrarian Pod
Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.
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