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The historic inflection point we now live in
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The historic inflection point we now live in

Historian Jonathan Alter says Minnesota could be a turning point in history
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Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jonathan Alter's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Jonathan Alter
Jan 16, 2026
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After seeing footage of the horrendous events unfolding in Minnesota that most of us will remember for a very long time — like the image of the bloody airbag deployed in Renee Macklin Good’s car, the stuffed animals in her glove compartment, images of an ICE agent with the iPhone in one hand and gun in the other — will this become one of those moments i…

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