After seeing footage of the horrendous events unfolding in Minnesota that most of us will remember for a very long time — like the image of the bloody airbag deployed in Renee Macklin Good’s car, the stuffed animals in her glove compartment, images of an ICE agent with the iPhone in one hand and gun in the other — will this become one of those moments i…
The historic inflection point we now live in
Historian Jonathan Alter says Minnesota could be a turning point in history
Jan 16, 2026
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The Contrarian Pod
Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.
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