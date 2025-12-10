Looking back on the year, the Democratic Party experienced some very high highs and some very low lows. At the top of the ‘highs list’ was November 4th’s massive blue wave. From Zohran Mamdani in New York, to Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, to Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, the American people made their displeasure with the Republicans’ current handling…
The Republican Coalition Is In Trouble Heading Into 2026
"...16% of Trump voters now regret their vote"
Dec 10, 2025
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The Contrarian Pod
Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.
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