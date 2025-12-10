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The Republican Coalition Is In Trouble Heading Into 2026
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The Republican Coalition Is In Trouble Heading Into 2026

"...16% of Trump voters now regret their vote"
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The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Simon Rosenberg
Dec 10, 2025
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Looking back on the year, the Democratic Party experienced some very high highs and some very low lows. At the top of the ‘highs list’ was November 4th’s massive blue wave. From Zohran Mamdani in New York, to Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, to Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, the American people made their displeasure with the Republicans’ current handling…

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