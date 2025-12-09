New details have emerged about the September strikes on an unarmed, so-called ‘drug boat’ in Venezuela. Representative Adam Smith (D-WA), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, recently attended a hearing with Admiral Mitch Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command who oversaw the operation, and delivered some shocking upd…
What Rep. Adam Smith heard during the 'boat strike' hearings
'...the clear legal framework was not given.'
Dec 09, 2025
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The Contrarian Pod
Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen bring you the best of The Contrarian's unflinching journalism to defend democracy—truthful, not neutral. Listen for political and legal analysis, uncompromising interviews, and steps for actionable resistance in defense of democracy.
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