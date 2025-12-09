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What Rep. Adam Smith heard during the 'boat strike' hearings
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What Rep. Adam Smith heard during the 'boat strike' hearings

'...the clear legal framework was not given.'
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Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
Dec 09, 2025
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New details have emerged about the September strikes on an unarmed, so-called ‘drug boat’ in Venezuela. Representative Adam Smith (D-WA), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, recently attended a hearing with Admiral Mitch Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command who oversaw the operation, and delivered some shocking upd…

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