The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
2h

Thank you for all you have accomplished with your partners. Where would we be without you!

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
2h

Thanks to you and all who engage in preserving and striving for the words "justice for all"

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

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