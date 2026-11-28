The scale of Donald Trump’s and his family’s profiteering during his return to the presidency is vast. But the pushback so far has been ferocious — and it’s just getting started.

Let’s start with the increase in Trump’s personal fortune since returning to office. That and the related potential conflicts of interest involving him and his family are staggering. We lay all that out in our new Democracy Defenders Fund report, “The Family Legacy: Conflicts of Interest and Profiting from the Presidency.” In it, we document dozens of business ventures that the Trump family has launched, joined, or backed since the 2024 election, dramatically increasing their collective familial wealth by billions.

Donald Trump Jr., Zach Witkoff, and Eric Trump mark the $1.5 billion partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma by ringing the NASDAQ opening bell on August 13, 2025, in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It’s no wonder that, according to polling, 90 percent of voters identified government corruption as a major or crucial factor in their voting decisions. In 2025, Trump’s reported income exceeded $2 billion, including $1.4 billion from his cryptocurrency ventures. All told, the president and his family earned approximately $4 billion last year. At the same time, about 1 million investors reportedly lost approximately $4 billion on Trump’s meme coin alone.

It doesn’t stop there. Many of the businesses to which Trump family members have attached themselves benefit from hefty government contracts, favorable regulatory conditions, and foreign investments. As Trump put it, “Almost anything they do, if [my sons] want to buy a truck … if they buy an energy efficient truck, they have inside information.” He said the quiet part out loud again.

We have never seen anything like this in American history, and it has devastating ramifications, including for our national security. Just look at the Nvidia scandal that we’ve watched unfold over the past several weeks. According to CNBC, not only does Trump’s revocable trust hold millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia shares, but his accounts have conducted more than 100 Nvidia stock trades since he returned to office, with the transactions valued at a combined $27 million to $97.5 million. As of the end of September (the last date for which data is available), Trump held as many as 370,000 shares in Nvidia, which would’ve meant a paper loss of approximately $7.5 million in a single day, the one before Jensen Huang’s return as CEO. (We will need to wait for Trump’s next required federal financial disclosure to determine the actual amount.) It’s against that backdrop that Trump personally pressured the company’s board to reinstate Huang, an outcome for which he has proudly claimed credit.

The national security implications of this story came into sharp relief on October 29, when the New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies had been monitoring Alice Huang, with whom Huang was reportedly having an affair, for roughly a year over suspected ties to Chinese intelligence. Reuters also reported that advanced AI chips had possibly been routed to China through Megaspeed, a company in which Alice Huang held an executive position. The potential consequences here are grave. Access to Nvidia’s advanced AI technology would strengthen China’s ability to threaten U.S. national security.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed his department, the Defense Department, the State Department, and the U.S. trade representative had all favored sanctioning the sale of these Nvidia AI chips to Megaspeed for months. But Trump crony Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly refused to put a check on this business relationship until this past week. His handling of the matter raises yet another potential conflict of interest. Lutnick’s former company Cantor Fitzgerald, which his two sons now run, has ties to companies with data centers in Asia.

The Nvidia scandal puts on full display the danger in the way Trump, his family, and his cronies do business. My team and I are actively exploring potential legal avenues to this Nvidia matter. Thanks to the support provided by your paid subscriptions, my democracy litigation colleagues and I have already fought Trump’s corrupt conduct in a series of court cases, from stopping his $1.776 billion slush fund to fighting his efforts to take over the Kennedy Center, his botched, rushed reflecting pool renovation, his glitzy D.C. golf course, and his grotesque arch.

In those and hundreds of other matters, we and democracy group allies and the state attorneys general are not stopping. With Congress changing hands in early January, we are looking forward to the majorities there joining the fray. That includes investigations and legislation. As you can read in our report, we also highlight the gaps in existing laws to address these potential conflicts and propose a policy framework to close them.

You make all of that possible, Contrarians. All profits from your paid subscriptions go to help support my pro-democracy litigation and policy work. If you are not a paid subscriber, please consider becoming one.

It’s the best bargain in journalism because it also supports our cutting-edge coverage of the democracy we are fighting for. To see what I mean, please check out this week’s roundup of the best of the Contrarian.

Party Planning

Democrats Have a Mandate to Be Bold

Jennifer Rubin wrote on a new Pew survey confirming that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by overwhelming margins on key issues. “Now is the time to go big, be bold, and show voters they have listened to their cry for fundamental change.”

These 6 Republicans — Among Others — May Be Running for President in 2028

Tim Dickinson reported on top likely contenders in the GOP presidential field, and how they’re warping present politics by jockeying for the party’s future. “Who is creating distance from Trump? Who is positioning himself as a natural successor? Who is posturing as more-MAGA-than-thou?”

Silicon Valley Shenanigans

The Hidden Costs of Jensen Huang’s Comeback

Brian O’Neill wrote on the national security repercussions of the Nvidia CEO’s reinstatement, despite copious intelligence recommendations against it. “Huang’s return to Nvidia may prove enormously profitable … but the effectiveness of American intelligence cannot be calculated in quarterly earnings.”

Huang Is Back, Diesel Is Rising, and the Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner Is Up 6.3%

On the podcast this week, economist Jared Bernstein spoke with Politico economics correspondent Victoria Guida about how and why an AI giant CEO’s romantic life is shaking the economy, what the new Congress could mean for affordability, and more.

The Fight Continues — Gratitude Edition!

Thanksgiving 2026 Is Particularly Special

Jennifer Rubin wrote on what we should all be deeply thankful for this year: the courage of ordinary people in the face of threats to our democracy and one another. See also: A Few Things We’re Grateful for This Year.

The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement

This week, we saw protests against ICE and for democracy in Washington, Texas, and more. Get help organizing from Indivisible, find protests in your area at mobilize.us, and send us your protest photos at submit@contrariannews.org.

Dr. Sharon Malone is the Women’s Health Advocate We Need

April Ryan spoke with women’s health expert Dr. Sharon Malone about disparities in menopause care access, the Trump administration’s unexpected decision to halt research on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease in Black communities, and what conversations we should be having with our mothers and daughters.

Cartoons, Culture, & Fun Stuff

This week, our cartoonists took on scientific methods (Tom the Dancing Bug, Ruben Bolling; Move Fast, Break Things, Nick Anderson) and bad data (When You’re a Star, Nick Anderson).

Sean Duffy’s Reality TV Co-Stars Have Stopped Being Polite About Politics

Meredith Blake interviewed former Real World cast members who are speaking out against the scandal-plagued transportation secretary. “His political rise was a surprise to nobody, at least not us.”

A White House Thanksgiving

Domenica Alioto and Meghan Houser somehow got their hands on a “SUPER SECRET OFFICIAL NOT-OFFICIAL LEAK” from a certain VP’s outbox. Only the finest fake news here.

Whatever Meal You Have on Thanksgiving Is the One to Celebrate

Marissa Rothkopf gave us a dish that features a surplus of a staple Thanksgiving side dish: Leftover Cranberry-Orange Relish Almond Coffee Cake. “Leftovers are the best part of the holiday.”