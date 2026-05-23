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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
5h

Norm, thank you for sharing your story. It explains your passion beautifully but is also an inspiration in its own right.

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JL Stone, MD's avatar
JL Stone, MD
5h

Sir, thank you for sharing your inner most feelings about your family and the debt you so deeply feel you owe to support democracy. Your essay is encouraging in these dark days. I agree with Mr. Carmichael: you have shown us your passion, and in doing so, have inspired us. God bless you and keep you.

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