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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
4h

Busy week. Thanks for all your hard work.

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Nancy Karam's avatar
Nancy Karam
3h

As an 81 year old American woman, I am tired. I've raised 4 children, one of whom was multiply-handicapped from birth; kept up the internal housekeeping of our home; ran 4 successful businesses; was very active with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownie and Girl Scouts of America; traveled all over the world with my husband of now 60+ years and am enjoying some peaceful moments during our retirement. I have never been charged with even a traffic violation. All of this was achieved with us always following the rules. I used to teach my children why they needed to always pick up their own trash and not drop it on the ground by explaining how, if 1,000 people passed that same street corner every single day, and if each of them dropped just one piece of litter, in one week alone, no one would be able to even see the sidewalk for the mounds of litter covering it. I taught them that there are stop signs and traffic lights in place to keep our roads safe. I explained how, without any signs or lights, everyone would be crashing into everyone else and no one would be able to get where they were going. Rules are made to bring about structure and to keep the world safe. Our Constitution is a lot like a mother hen, trying its best to keep our country safe. However, there is a fox in our midst, and if we don't do something to take him down, all of our rules will disappear, and so will we.

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