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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
27m

Thanks for all you do.

Trump & Co scoff at the Constitution & mock the rule of law.

Meanwhile, diesel is up over 70% for the year. Trump who claimed to have won his catastrophic war of choice in the 1st hour now promises to escalate the failed war after the election.

Be very afraid of imaginary nonexistent voter fraud, "violent" reflecting pool vandals, "fake news" & the most dangerous enemies within...Dems?

Bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!

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john A ferguson's avatar
john A ferguson
11m

Maybe there is noithing legally wrong with an attorney representing his client's absurd suit in court, but it would be helpful to those of us who wonder what has become of the integrity of the DOJ to discuss what the parameters of representastion actually are that when transgressed can elicit sanctions. In short, can this craziness continut and continue until the last MAGA is thrown out of office?

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