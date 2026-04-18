On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., I was settling into my chair, preparing to take in a shadow hearing organized by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on blocking the atrocious Paramount -Warner Bros. merger when antitrust lightning struck. I was at the hearing because my Democracy Defenders Action colleague Katie Phang was representing us on the panel. DDA had also flown in a second witness, the 2026 Oscar-winning documentarian David Borenstein (“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”), and worked closely with a third, my friend Mark Ruffalo. He appeared by video from Italy, where he’s filming. I had an admirable view of the backs of their heads (or in the case of Mark, the back of the computer monitor stationed at the end of the witness table from which he would address the panel).

I barely had a moment to get comfortable before my phone started buzzing. In one of those coincidences that make you believe the good lord does not want to see CNN turned into Fox News, I got a flood of messages that the state attorneys general had just won another major antitrust case that they took to trial: the Live Nation-Ticketmaster monopoly. I immediately jotted a note and passed it to Katie, who broke the news to the room during her opening statement:

Katie, David, and Mark were representing different constituencies that were signatories to a letter that we at Democracy Defenders Fund, the Committee for First Amendment, Future Film Coalition, and many other groups had put together. It features over 3,500 signatures urging state AG action here, just as in the LiveNation case, and pledging their support for the AGs. The signers include everyone from stars like Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Fonda to the working people who actually make the film, television, and news businesses operate: camera operators, makeup artists, sound engineers, and many others.

The letter dropped on Monday with a New York Times exclusive, was widely covered everywhere, and served as a wake up call to Larry and David Ellison, the father-son duo who run Paramount, that this dangerous combination faces the same opposition that was successful in the Live Nation-Ticketmaster case. The news of that state AG win galvanized the wood-paneled hearing room in the Rayburn House Office Building and with the letter and hearing constituted a one-two-three punch that knocked the inevitability out of the Paramount-WBD narrative.

I was so proud of my friends who testified with the other witnesses, Mara Verheyden-Hilliard representing the Committee for the First Amendment and Michael Isaac representing the Writers Guild of America East. As Katie said when she was later reflecting on the hearing, “Each and every witness delivered … the critical messaging that we all need to hear, which is that this merger threatens creative independence … [and] the ability to deliver truthful fact-driven journalism.” Here’s our Substack Live conversation moderated by the Contrarian’s wonderful culture columnist Meredith Blake where you can catch that and more:

It’s fitting that our work to oppose this merger, which is only beginning, came the same week that the Hungarian people finally threw out Viktor Orbán after 16 years of authoritarian rule. The excessive control of entertainment and news by merging two of Hollywood’s iconic film and TV producers, putting CBS, CNN and TikTok under the ownership of the Ellisons, would effectively represent the Orban-ization of America. As our letter of support for the state AGs said, “Competition is essential for a healthy economy and a healthy democracy. So is thoughtful regulation and enforcement. Media consolidation has already weakened one of America’s most vital global industries — one that has long shaped culture and connected people around the world.”

As I recently wrote, the Ellisons are notorious cronies of Trump, who with his administration have been openly pushing for the merger, including the takeover of CNN to get better coverage. And to prove the point about this unholy alliance, David Ellison will this week host a D.C. dinner “in celebration of the First Amendment honoring the Trump White House” together with the CBS White House correspondents. You can’t make this up. How do you celebrate freedom of the press by honoring a president and a White House who viciously attack it daily? The oxymoronic nature of the gathering is only highlighted by its location, the “Donald Trump United States Institute of Peace.”

This is exactly the kind of thing that Hungary–where Orban-linked forces took over the media–just rejected. We can’t let Orbanization happen in this country. We are just getting started with our work to stop it.

That is thanks to you Contrarians of course. Your paid subscriptions make it possible for us to work on this matter and about 300 others! That includes many of the landmark cases and wins of the Trump period. It’s the most unique bargain in American journalism: you get the Contrarian’s scintillating coverage of how our democracy is fighting back, and you get to join the fight by supporting my and my colleagues’ legal cases.

As for the anti-merger letter the over 3,500 entertainment and news professionals who have now signed are all heroes because they are speaking up despite the risk of retaliation. Indeed, that retaliation was demonstrated — together with the Ellisons’ unfitness to operate CNN — when Paramount pulled all its advertising from a leading entertainment publication because one of its columnists signed the letter. There was no real doubt about the unsuitability of the Ellisons after the shocking mishandling of CBS News on their watch, but the episode highlighted how brave the signers are. Ruffalo put it well in his testimony when he compared this moment to the notorious Hollywood blacklist era.

Perhaps my favorite moment of the entire process of putting together this letter, however, was when my friend Damon Lindelof told us several days before the letter launched that he was going to apply his signature. He’s one of the great TV creators whose body of work includes Lost, Watchmen, and much more. He has made his professional home at Warner Bros. for a decade and a half. He explained on Instagram, “Hollywood mergers mean fewer movies and fewer TV shows and that means fewer jobs. When two storied backlots are owned by the same company, the outcome is intuitive—one becomes a Ghost Town. I’m scared. But I’m not a ghost. And a fight is already lost if it’s never fought. So I signed. Proudly.” His entire statement is worth reading. I am nominating him for a Profile in Courage Award! (Documentarian Rory Kennedy signed the letter too, so I know who to call.)

True, all of this was just one battle in a much larger war for democracy being waged in the United States and around the world, including in Hungary. But that’s how we save our democracy: one battle after another (so to speak). And that is also how we at the Contrarian cover our democracy. See for yourself in our rundown of the best of the Contrarian’s work this week, as always put together by my wonderful colleagues.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Hegseth’s Enraging Purges Shock but Don’t Surprise

Shalise Manza-Young wrote on the secretary of Defense’s ongoing exercises in bigotry and poor military leadership, a man seemingly determined to exclude everyone more qualified (and non-white/straight/cis/male) than he is. “Before he publicly prayed that his God give troops the power to commit ‘overwhelming violence’ in Iran, Hegseth had already acted like a segregationist intent on taking the military back to 1948.”

Trump’s Puerile Pope Problem

Catholic author and scholar Christopher Hale joined Jen Rubin to break down Trump’s recent attacks against Pope Leo XIV, and why the pope’s comments are getting so far under Trump’s skin in the first place. “When Americans can see the man in the white cassock speak natural English and speak thoughtfully about American issues…. I think that is his superpower.”

Elections

The California Quagmire

Tim Dickinson reported on the latest in the “semi-dysfunctional scrum” of California’s governor’s race, which, following the exit of Democrat Eric Swalwell in light of sexual assault allegations, has created a bizarre danger zone for Democrats: If they don’t coalesce around a viable candidate soon, California could end up choosing between two Republicans.

Trump Mobilizes DHS and USPS in Latest Assault on Elections

Samantha Tarazi told us what we need to know about Trump’s second executive order on elections, signed last month in the aftermath of the SAVE Act’s legislative failure, and no less of a blatant attempt at disenfranchisement. “[It’s] all to create chaos and sow seeds of doubt ahead of this year’s midterms while giving Trump’s allies in state legislatures a playbook to undermine American citizens’ freedom to vote.”

Long Cons

The Tax Fairness Question Dominating This Filing Season

Elena Patel wrote on the new inequalities of this year’s tax season, courtesy of the One Big Beautiful Bill — the benefits of which tilt toward the very top of the income ladder while the costs fall on those at the bottom.”

Russ Vought Is Rewriting America’s Budget

Apropos of Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought testifying before the House Budget Committee — during which lawmakers quizzed him on Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget (a 44% increase) and cuts to domestic programs — Bobby Kogan joined Jen to discuss Vought’s real game: the continued gutting of federal programs.

Why Donald Trump and Kash Patel Want Your Data

Jeff Nesbit wrote on how the very administration that claimed to be the victim of surveillance overreach is now asking for the keys to the most powerful spy machine ever built. “The timing is calculated.”

Media Matters

Why the Meme Wars Are No Laughing Matter

Josh Levs wrote on “memetic warfare,” in which the base units of internet commentary have become powerful tools of statecraft, propaganda, and cyberattacks. “It’s a phenomenon that surrounds and manipulates us in ways most people don’t realize.”

Block the Merger!

Katie Phang laid out an exacting case against the Paramount–Warner Bros. merger, which would erode press freedom and make important stories harder to tell. “Maybe no executive ever says the quiet part out loud…. Careers are made and destroyed through suggestion, through silence, through raised eyebrows.”

‘If Someone Won’t Answer, Persist’

Meredith Blake interviewed the subject and filmmakers behind Steal This Story, Please!, a documentary about Amy Goodman, the unflinching Democracy Now! Host whose prescient vision for independent media is now a beacon in a time of unprecedented consolidation and threatened free speech.

Fighting Back

Orban’s Defeat Spurs Democracy’s Resurrection

Tim Mak joined Jen to discuss celebrations in the streets of Budapest, what Viktor Orbán’s defeat means for global democracy, and what we can learn for our own fight against autocracy. “They were chanting Europe, Europe, Europe….”

This AG Fought the Ticketmaster Monopoly and Won

California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined Jen to discuss his win this week in the monopoly case against Ticketmaster and Live Nation — welcome proof that states can fight the oligarchy despite a federal government with no interest in enforcing antitrust laws.

The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement

This week, we saw protests in Texas and Washington, Tesla Takedowns, and much more. Get help organizing from Indivisible, find protests in your area at mobilize.us, and send us your protest photos at submit@contrariannews.org.

Culture, Cartoons & Fun Stuff

This week, our cartoonists took on the Strait of Hormuz (Holding the Cards, Taking a Toll, Nick Anderson; Tom the Dancing Bug, Ruben Bolling), dire straits at CNN (Coming Soon: The New CNN, RJ Matson), and straight-up blasphemy (Big Crowds, Doctor, Doctor, Michael de Adder).

Inventors Have Looked to Perfect ‘Robot Umpires’ for Better Part of a Century

Frederic J. Frommer reported on the MLB’s recent adoption of the automated ball-strike system — and how it’s actually the culmination of a surprisingly long, quixotically funny quest for robot umpires. “Jeez, Luciano, this machine is even blinder than you.”

Moon Joy

Lily Conway wrote about the joy the Artemis II crew gave us. From naming a crater in remembrance of one of the crewmember’s late wife to reveling in the possibility that humanity can do amazing things when united, everyone can use a little Moon Joy right now.

One last thing: Your big idea (350 words) could win $1,000. Five colleagues and I are judging The Future of Democracy Prize — and we’re looking for young voices (18–30) with bold answers to one question: What will it take for U.S. democracy not just to survive, but to thrive? No finished essay required to enter. Just a 350-word abstract by April 30. Finalists get $1,000 and publication in a national anthology. Learn more or submit your entry here! And please, forward this to one smart 20-something who needs a nudge.