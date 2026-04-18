The Contrarian

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
5h

Thank you for a wonderful, information-filled post! I love the quote from your friend, Katie: "And a fight is already lost if it’s never fought." That sentence should be on everyone's lips as we fight the corruption and grift, lies, bullying, and demagoguery. Thanks to all of the Contrarians who are at the forefront, along with many others, to save our country!

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Dr. Judith Schlesinger's avatar
Dr. Judith Schlesinger
5h

It's all so baffling and terrifying that it makes me want to put my fingers in my ears and sing la-la-la. Thank you, Norm, for giving me some hope to wake up to. Please, take good care of yourself!!

PS - I must say I'm aghast at Hegseth's clueless quotation of Pulp Fiction. How many will notice?? Or care?

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