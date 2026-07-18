The Contrarian

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Irena's avatar
Irena
7h

I'm sorry you felt you had to watch this guy blather. My sanity is kept intact by avoiding all sight and sound of him.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
7h

Right. But I'm still not happy with how Dems rolled over in 2024 and conducted ZERO challenges or investigations. Not even 2-3 close states? No investigations into claims of Elon's involvement, whether BS or not, but NOTHING out of the Dems! Seemed like the same-old knife-to-a-gun-fight. The Dems need to get some fire in their belly or they can take a walk, we'll look for people who have it.

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