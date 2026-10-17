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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
1h

Bless you, Norm and team at Democracy Defenders! So proud of you, and thankful for all you do. Big hug from SoCal! 🤗 💙

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
1h

NORM and the amazing legal eagles. Can't thank you enough.

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