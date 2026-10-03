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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
1h

100 court order violations? Why weren't there 100 contempt of court findings and subsequent punishments? Violations of the law need to be punished, not just talked about. Time for our judges to show some courage. All they are doing now is encouraging law breaking by the Trump gestapo.

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Anca Vlasopolos's avatar
Anca Vlasopolos
2h

Thank our remaining democracy for the judicial bulwark against the would-be dictator and his Nazi storm troopers.

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