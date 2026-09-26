The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
6h

Barrett, Roberts and Kavanaugh attended Trump's disgraceful state dinner for China's communist leader, Xi; the next day they hand him a win in his election interference efforts. Coincidence? I don't think so.

Thanks for all your efforts in helping stop Trump from stealing the mid-terms. Lord knows we can't count on the supreme court to do it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
LHS's avatar
LHS
7h

Thank you, Norm, for all you and your team(s) do.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture