This started out to be a very different weekly column. On Friday, I was writing about our role in helping secure an important new precedent stopping Trump from seizing ballots in November when my phone started blowing up. The Roberts Court had just paved the way for the Trump administration to proceed with its plan to use a centralized database housed within the Department of Homeland Security to verify the citizenship eligibility of voters. As I put my pen aside (ok, it was my keyboard) and started reading the decision, it immediately became clear that it was a bad one for all the reasons the three dissenting justices laid out, including that the government’s nonexistent showing of irreparable harm pales in comparison with the “harm caused by burdening or disenfranchising even a few lawful voters.” What crap!

Reporters outside the Supreme Court on Sept. 15. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, I urge us all to keep calm and carry on with whatever form of voting, preferably early, you prefer. My own blood pressure went down when I came to page six of the majority opinion, which noted that because we are in the National Voter Registration Act’s 90-day quiet period before the election, states may not use DHS’s new database to engage in systematic voter roll maintenance. The dissenters of course agreed. Because of this moratorium on systematic removals from the voter rolls so close to the election, the impact of this decision on the election, the majority said, should be limited.

What’s more, we and the entire voting rights community will be watching closely for any attempts by the administration or MAGA-aligned elections officials to circumvent the 90-day cooling-off period. We will go right to court to stop any malicious efforts they try to pull on individual voters or otherwise.

That brings me back to my original topic. Earlier this week, Donald Trump was confronted by the latest obstacle to any attempt to interfere with the 2026 election by seizing ballots. It came in the form of a defeat in the California Supreme Court. The court ruled against Trump acolyte Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in his effort to seize more than half a million ballots from the custody of elections officials months after a 2025 election.

This case began during Bianco’s misbegotten run for California governor, perhaps as an attempt to emulate Trump or to win his endorsement (which never came). After a conservative election watchdog group alleged discrepancies in the 2025 Proposition 50 vote, Bianco seized more than 650,000 ballots from elections officials, taking a page from Trump’s election-denial playbook. He then had his own personnel begin recounting ballots, an extraordinary intervention into the administration of an election.

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court repudiated the sheriff’s gross breach of state law in a decision that establishes important precedent that can be used to block any Trump seizure shenanigans. Best of all, you Contrarians played a key role! Your paid subscriptions helped power our litigation team that filed briefs challenging the sheriff’s conduct. We participated as amicus on behalf of LULAC in multiple petitions filed with the California Supreme Court that sought to stop the rogue sheriff.

Our wonderful colleagues at the Campaign Legal Center also filed amicus briefs in the cases. And kudos to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and to the UCLA Voting Rights Project, which led the way in the case. The California Supreme Court unanimously affirmed Bonta’s authority to issue binding directions to county sheriffs about particular investigations. Although the California Constitution has long given the attorney general direct supervision over county sheriffs, this is the first time the California Supreme Court has addressed a dispute between an attorney general and a sheriff over the scope of that authority.

The court also unanimously ruled that Bianco’s seizure was unlawful. As the decision made clear, voted ballots must “remain in the elections official’s custody even in the event of a criminal investigation” to “safeguard[] the integrity of our elections by protecting ballots from alteration, tampering, or other improper interference.” This decision emphasizes the importance of chain-of-custody rules and will hopefully prevent rogue actors from using search warrants to seize ballots in a live election or after an election.

Along with efforts to undermine mail-in voting and deploy ICE at polling places, seizing ballots could be one of the main ways Trump tries to interfere with a free and fair election. Put together, these are three of the most obvious ways he could try to disrupt the election or cast doubt on the result.

Here’s the good news, Contrarians: You helped stop all three, not only through our efforts in the California case, but also through our work in helping win the USPS case. As part of a nationwide coalition, we stopped Trump from demolishing the existing mail-in voting structures in the states. And with our pro-democracy coalition, we’re going to stop him from deploying ICE in our new case with partners that I wrote about last week.

It doesn’t mean Trump won’t keep trying, but these developments that you have helped make possible through your paid subscriptions serve as bold obstacles to the effort. They make it less likely that he’ll try and more likely that he’ll be defeated if he does. That has a deterrent effect.

There is another, and perhaps even more important, deterrent — the prospect of a historic blue wave. A new Emerson poll puts congressional Democrats 11 points ahead of congressional Republicans on the generic ballot. And another poll from this week found that Trump’s approval has fallen below 30 percent. The environment could be so favorable to Democrats that even a Senate seat in Kansas could be in play!

There is, of course, still cause for concern, and the Republicans have a major cash advantage, but the American people are determined to express their will at the ballot box. I believe we’ll see them come out in full force to reject this administration and its enablers in Congress.

Thanks to you, Contrarians, we are winning important election cases and remain ready to defend the franchise. Your subscriptions help fund all that — and our essential journalism here at The Contrarian, as you’ll see in our usual weekly round up below.

Media Matters

What You Need to Know About the Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal

Meredith Blake broke down the unwelcome news that after a settlement with state attorneys general this Monday, the Paramount merger is poised to go through — meaning that David Ellison will soon be in control of CNN and much, much more.

Trump’s Continued Attacks on the Media Shouldn’t Stand

April Ryan wrote on the comprehensive affront — and failure — of Trump’s White House press ban and would-be state television platform. “Authoritarians can’t abide journalists who report on their machinations and corruption. But that’s exactly what the First Amendment protects.”

Four Changes to Help the White House Press Recover Its Spine

Jennifer Rubin had some constructive criticism. “The White House press corps has failed to cover the despotic president in a way that accurately conveys to Americans the depth of his mental deterioration and fascist extremism.”

The Real Threat to National Security Isn’t the Press

Clayton Weimers wrote on Pete Hegseth’s determination to keep reporters out of the Pentagon — and how (ironically) futile his defenses are. “A free press is not a threat to national security; it is a part of civic infrastructure that permits our democracy to function.”

Trump vs. the World

Trump’s Threats to Iran and the Trump/Xi Meeting

On the podcast this week, Jennifer Rubin, Tom Malinowski, and I discussed Trump’s antagonistic address to allies at the UN General Assembly, particularly his possible threat against Iran, and his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “[Other] countries are studying these speeches.”

The Next UN Secretary-General Has to Solve an (Almost) Impossible Puzzle

Roberto Valadéz wrote on the high-stakes selection of the next UN Secretary-General, who will have to get past the veto power of the Security Council — and then show it what leadership looks like. “The United Nations was created for moments like this.”

Trump’s U.N. Speech May Signal the Next Chapter of American Hegemony

Brian O’Neill broke down how Trump’s UN speech — as ridiculous as it was — indicated where he may apply his power next: the Western Hemisphere. “His speech did not sound like that of a man preoccupied with shrinking authority.”

Trump’s Endless War

John F. Terzano wrote on Trump’s dismissive attitude toward the war in Iran, which he seems to see as a low-stakes branding exercise despite its ongoing cost in human lives. “Small potatoes for whom?”

Turning Red to Blue

Does the Road to the House Majority Run Through the West?

Tim Dickinson analyzed ten races from Arizona to Alaska that could put Democrats in control of Congress. “The Democratic candidates in these districts don’t fit the stereotype of left-coast liberals … [but] above all, they are little-d democrats who can help turn the tide against MAGA authoritarianism.”

‘Must Flip’: Inside the Strategy to Turn Red Seats Blue

Jennifer Rubin spoke with Swing Left’s Yasmin Radjy about what grassroots campaigning looks like in 2026. “Some of our work is in the now, and some of it is [knowing that] the flowers may not bloom for a few more years, but we’ve got to try now.”

Red-District Democrats Still Have a Problem

Natalie Fertig wrote on how red-state Democrats are still fighting headwinds of distrust, especially as swing voters see the rise of left-flank groups like the Democratic Socialists. “When you get into these rural areas of the state, even the liberals feel like the liberals in downtown Seattle or downtown Olympia don’t understand how they’re living their lives and paying their bills.”

Fighting Back

Register to Vote! Celebrate Dolly Parton Day.

In this week’s Contrarian Calls to Action: Ways to join climate week in New York, a feminist rally in Houston, train for election protection nationwide, help voters get IDs, banish AI from campaign ads, and more. And if your state has opened the polls (see our map or ElectionInnovation.org), VOTE EARLY!

The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement

This week, we saw protests in North Carolina, California, Oregon, Virginia, Kansas, and more. Get help organizing from Indivisible, find protests in your area at mobilize.us, and send us your protest photos at submit@contrariannews.org.

Undaunted Reporting

Jennifer Rubin celebrated ProPublica, the bastion of investigative journalism that has proved undaunted in exposing government corruption, lately featuring Susan Collins’ campaign funding malfeasance and Don Jr.’s Russian-funded wedding. “The outlet is a national treasure.”

Cartoons, Culture, & Fun Stuff

This week, our cartoonists covered construction (For National Security, Nick Anderson; The MAGA Bat Signal, Nick Anderson), destruction (Trump v. the Pillars of American Democracy, Michael de Adder; Tom the Dancing Bug, Ruben Bolling), topspin (Spitballing Diplomacy, Michael de Adder), and spin-spin (Truth and Consequences, Nick Anderson).

Sports Fans Can’t Boycott. Paramount Is Counting on It.

Gabriel Lezra wrote on the bind confronting any sports fan with the prospect of the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger. “Competition is the only discipline this market has, and the deal weakens it from both directions.”