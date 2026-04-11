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Lisa Parenteau's avatar
Lisa Parenteau
8h

BTW, I FINALLY had to become a paid subscriber after today's post by Norm- THANK YOU so much for your service!!!! (and love you Jen!)

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
8h

Until now, the 2 most corrupt administrations have been considered to be Grant and Harding, but they're fundamentally different from the corruption of Don the Con. In both of those cases the corruption was among the president's associates and/or cabinet members, but the presidents themselves weren't corrupt, from what I understand.

Grant in fact was honest to a fault-- so honest, in fact, that he couldn't fathom the possibility that the people around him were not honest. So his fault was that he was gullible and naive.

Harding was a good ol' boy who freely admitted that he was in over his head as president, so in his limited intellect he managed to associate himself with a serious bunch of chiselers.

But in neither case did the President profit from the corruption in the executive branch.

Don the Con, OTOH is a different animal entirely. He is an active participant in corruption, and along with his family is turning his office into a personal and family cash cow. So while Grant and Harding were merely incompetent, Don the Con has blatantly crossed the "BRIBERY, treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors" needed to be impeached.

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